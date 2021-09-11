Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Titan Machinery worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

TITN stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $598.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

