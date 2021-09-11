Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $783,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

UBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

