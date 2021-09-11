Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

