Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of REX American Resources worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $395,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REX. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

