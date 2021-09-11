Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 252,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

