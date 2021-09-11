Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSTG stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

