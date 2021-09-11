Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.70. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

