Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,127 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,565,723.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

