Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 204,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,930,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.