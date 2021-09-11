Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report sales of $6.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.06 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of V opened at $224.91 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

