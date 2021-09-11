Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after buying an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.18. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.