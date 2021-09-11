VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Shares Down 0.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 44,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.