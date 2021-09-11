W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $415.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.27. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

