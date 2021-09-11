Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.78

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 113697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

WMMVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

