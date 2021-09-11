Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 87,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 220.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

