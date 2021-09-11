Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,003 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 73.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.98. 49,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

