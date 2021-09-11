Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Veeva Systems comprises 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.82. 813,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,451. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

