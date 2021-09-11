Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,022. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

