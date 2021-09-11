Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,174 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $244.77. 807,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

