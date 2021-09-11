Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

