Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,792. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.