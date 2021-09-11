Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $239.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,270. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.