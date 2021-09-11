Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.83 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.46 and a 200 day moving average of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

