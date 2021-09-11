Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

