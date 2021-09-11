Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00.
NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.79 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $580.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.