Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.79 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $580.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

