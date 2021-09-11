Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $270.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $247.64 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.