Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

