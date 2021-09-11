Wells Fargo & Company Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $689.08 and a 200 day moving average of $634.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP boosted its position in RH by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.