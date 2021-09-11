Wells Fargo & Company Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.
Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $689.08 and a 200 day moving average of $634.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP boosted its position in RH by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
