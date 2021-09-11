Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $48.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.
Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
