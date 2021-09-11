Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $48.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

