West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

WFG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

