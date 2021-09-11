Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director Acquires C$11,137.50 in Stock

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas acquired 22,500 shares of Westhaven Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,534,100.

Shares of CVE WHN opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. Westhaven Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.84 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

