Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.