Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

