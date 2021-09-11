Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,800 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

