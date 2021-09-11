WHALE Price Hits $15.90 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $15.90 or 0.00034835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $99.73 million and $3.27 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00131437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00184996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,700.92 or 0.99943694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.66 or 0.07161376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.81 or 0.00907156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003001 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

