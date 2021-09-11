Whiteheart Reaches Market Cap of $7.14 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $7.14 million and $13,614.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $803.12 or 0.01773050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00129175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,336.14 or 1.00088442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.10 or 0.07113409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.76 or 0.00911247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.