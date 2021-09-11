William Blair Initiates Coverage on N-able (NYSE:NABL)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for N-able’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

