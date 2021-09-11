Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.25 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $43.37 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.39 or 0.00048818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00067375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00182673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.56 or 0.99982685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.30 or 0.07125983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.25 or 0.00855247 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,061,812 coins and its circulating supply is 1,936,812 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

