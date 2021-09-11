WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.21 Million Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $1,950,935. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.59%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

