WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.50. 6,090,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,385 shares of company stock valued at $110,238,906 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

