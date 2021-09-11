WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 15,313 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,064. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

