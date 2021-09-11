Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $267.53 on Thursday. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

