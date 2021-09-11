xDai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.33 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. xDai has a market capitalization of $118.52 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xDai coin can now be bought for $18.02 or 0.00039840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded 75% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,391,120 coins and its circulating supply is 6,578,477 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com

xDai Coin Trading

