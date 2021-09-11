Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $8.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $35.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $717.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $7,658,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

