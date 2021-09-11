Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YRI. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3593271 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

