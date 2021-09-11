Ycash Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.21 million and $26,137.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.00289359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00146209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00181761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002516 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,558,875 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

