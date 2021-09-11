Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce $63.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 102,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $661.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.