Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $46.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $48.80 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $185.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $286.00 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $306.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 108,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,660. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $677.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.