Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.35. 11,791,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,456,828. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

