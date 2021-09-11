Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $405.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.30 million and the lowest is $394.90 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.